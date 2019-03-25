Dr. Fielding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Fielding, OD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Fielding, OD is an Optometrist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Fielding works at
Locations
Bradley W. Fielding Optometrist Inc.13 N University Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 341-3567
Parkside Eyecare Pllc318 S Littler Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 341-3567
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fielding was warm and friendly, but at the same time all business. I have an uncommon vision situation, and he was willing to think outside the box to find a solution. Very nice facility, competent staff, one-stop shop for all your vision needs.
About Dr. Bradley Fielding, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1952301475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fielding accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fielding works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.