Dr. Bradley Church, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Church, OD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Church, OD is an Optometrist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Church works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Eyecare230 Butler Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (509) 402-2399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Church?
Very personal and informative. Excellent experience. My mother, husband and I are all patients of his.
About Dr. Bradley Church, OD
- Optometry
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790762821
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- Omega Eye Center, Jackson, Tn
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Virginia Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Church has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Church accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Church works at
Dr. Church speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.