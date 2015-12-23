See All Psychologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Bradley Beckwith, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Beckwith works at Valliere and Conseling Associates in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Forensic Treamtent Services
    1501 E Pennsylvania St, Allentown, PA 18109 (610) 433-1529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Personality Disorders
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Personality Disorders
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing

Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sex Offender Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 23, 2015
    It was difficult to get an appointment with him, but when I actually met Dr. Beckwith, I felt very at ease. Very relatable and made me feel better in talking about some sensitive stuff. I felt better after leaving our first session which is kind of a big deal for me. I don't trust many people, but he was warm off the bat.
    Allentown, PA — Dec 23, 2015
    About Dr. Bradley Beckwith, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225375249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Forensic Treament Services
    Residency
    Internship
    • Trenton Psychiatric Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mansfield University
    Undergraduate School

