Dr. Axelrod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Axelrod, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Axelrod, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Axelrod works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John D.Dingell VAMC4646 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 576-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Axelrod?
About Dr. Bradley Axelrod, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1316950678
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axelrod accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axelrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axelrod works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelrod. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axelrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axelrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.