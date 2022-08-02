Bradford Rudd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bradford Rudd, LMFT
Overview
Bradford Rudd, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 569 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-0553
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bradford Rudd?
During mid-to-late 2017 and into 2018, Brad was instrumental in helping my ex-wife and I make some very important decisions. His high degree of ethics, integrity and stalwart care for both of our well-beings was displayed constantly. Brad was always thoroughly prepared, and he helped bring out some uncomfortable truths (that were essential to deal with in our lives going forward) that had been suppressed for quite some time. I would recommend Brad to anyone that has had marital and family problems. He is 100% trustworthy.
About Bradford Rudd, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417174459
Frequently Asked Questions
Bradford Rudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Bradford Rudd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bradford Rudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradford Rudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradford Rudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.