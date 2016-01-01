Dr. Brad Palermo, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Palermo, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Brad Palermo, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wildwood, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Palermo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Village Counseling Center601 Webster St, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 350-5552Monday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Village Counseling Center416 Teague Trl, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 350-5552Monday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Premier Psychological Services322 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 666-5885
-
4
Premier Psychological Services6735 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 984-4999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palermo?
About Dr. Brad Palermo, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558567602
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palermo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palermo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palermo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palermo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palermo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.