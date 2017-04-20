Dr. Brad James, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad James, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad James, DC is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Elk Grove Natural Health Center8920 Emerald Park Dr Ste C, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 685-2240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
I've been a patient of Dr. James for many many years. He is an awesome caregiver! He address the problems you are having with actual treatment versus medicating as in immediate first option. He gets you feeling better within DAYS not weeks. And remember, even though I haven't visited him in a year - it doesn't mean I don't like him - it's more because I am healthy!
About Dr. Brad James, DC
- Chiropractic
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639100274
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.