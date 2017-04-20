Overview

Dr. Brad James, DC is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. James works at Elk Grove Natural Health Center in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.