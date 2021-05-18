See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Brad Hornberger, PA

Urology
4.0 (9)
Overview

Brad Hornberger, PA is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Southwest Institute Of Physical Education.

Brad Hornberger works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-4765
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2021
    Super responsive to my needs. Felt like Brad was reading my thoughts because he was right-on regarding my needs.
    — May 18, 2021
    About Brad Hornberger, PA

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1912976465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southwest Institute Of Physical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brad Hornberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brad Hornberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brad Hornberger works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Brad Hornberger’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Brad Hornberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brad Hornberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brad Hornberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brad Hornberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

