Dr. Brad Hayes, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Fred Stoner Chiropractic Offices



Dr. Hayes works at Chiropractic Doctors Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.