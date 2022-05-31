Brad Boylan, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brad Boylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brad Boylan, LCPC
Overview
Brad Boylan, LCPC is a Counselor in Missoula, MT.
Locations
Brad Boylan690 SW Higgins Ave Ste 109, Missoula, MT 59803 Directions (406) 239-9911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! I saw Brad 11+ years ago as a young adult and his advice that he provided me still impacts my life today. I couldn’t be more grateful. He is positive and has a great sense of humor. Absolutely recommend.
About Brad Boylan, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1508976028
Brad Boylan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brad Boylan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brad Boylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Brad Boylan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brad Boylan.
