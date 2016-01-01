See All Nurse Practitioners in Levittown, NY
Bracha Jaffe

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Bracha Jaffe is a Nurse Practitioner in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center.

Bracha Jaffe works at The Woman's Health Pavilion in Levittown, NY with other offices in Howard Beach, NY, Westbury, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Woman's Health Pavilion - Levittown
    2950 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown, NY 11756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 731-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    The Woman's Health Pavilion - Howard Beach
    8212 151st Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 843-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    The Woman's Health Pavilion - Westbury
    372 Post Ave, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 333-1444
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  4. 4
    The Woman's Health Pavilion
    10933 71st Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-1963
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Counseling
Pelvic Exams
Family Counseling
Pelvic Exams

Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Bracha Jaffe

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053893750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bracha Jaffe is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bracha Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bracha Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bracha Jaffe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bracha Jaffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bracha Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bracha Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

