Dr. Bozana Young, PHD
Dr. Bozana Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Blacksburg, VA.
Family and Psychological Services Inc.820 University City Blvd Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 961-2380
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent! Professional, courteous and thorough. Our sessions together are a pleasure, like conversing with a friend. I’ve made very satisfying progress working with Bozana!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508975103
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
