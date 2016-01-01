Boyd Layton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Boyd Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Boyd Layton, PA-C
Overview
Boyd Layton, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Boise, ID.
Boyd Layton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allied Orthopedics7979 W Rifleman St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 715-8455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Boyd Layton?
About Boyd Layton, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1750839502
Frequently Asked Questions
Boyd Layton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Boyd Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Boyd Layton works at
Boyd Layton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Boyd Layton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boyd Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boyd Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.