Boris Mosheyev accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Boris Mosheyev, FNP
Boris Mosheyev, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
Balm of Gilead Certified Home Care Agency Inc4626 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10470 Directions (718) 547-4077
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Boris Mosheyev, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740726181
