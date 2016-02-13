Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Boriana Ianakiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is a Midwife in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason1201 Terry Ave Fl 8 Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 287-6300
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7501
Very knowledgeable and caring!
- Midwifery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Boriana Ianakiev speaks Bulgarian and Spanish.
