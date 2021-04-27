Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Claremont, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 415 W Foothill Blvd Ste 212, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 921-3828
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Shapin for a few years now and I can’t imagine seeing anyone else for psychotherapy in the future! Compared to others, Dr. Shapin is so thoughtful and compassionate, very friendly, down to earth, and extremely helpful during some of the most difficult times in my life. I highly recommend Dr. Shapin to anyone looking for a psychologist who is not only professional, flexible and supportive, but also a lovely human being overall.
About Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapin.
