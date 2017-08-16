Overview

Bonnie Sprague, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Seattle Pacific University, School Of Healthscience, Postgraduate Courses For Arnp Certification and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Bonnie Sprague works at Bellingham Health in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.