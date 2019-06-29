Bonnie Sabb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnie Sabb, MFT
Overview
Bonnie Sabb, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Bonnie Sabb works at
Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 673-3360
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant that’s all I can say.
About Bonnie Sabb, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619008364
Bonnie Sabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
