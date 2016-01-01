Bonnie Neyer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnie Neyer
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bonnie Neyer is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Bonnie Neyer works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Health Dept - Home Health Program3101 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (410) 955-7911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bonnie Neyer?
About Bonnie Neyer
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417457698
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonnie Neyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bonnie Neyer works at
Bonnie Neyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Neyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Neyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Neyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.