Bonnie Matyas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Matyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonnie Matyas, LPC
Overview
Bonnie Matyas, LPC is a Counselor in Columbus, GA.
Locations
Bonnie Matyas LPC4570 Reese Rd # D, Columbus, GA 31907 Directions (706) 507-3574
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Bonnie is excellent. She is a very patient, caring individual who listens to what i say and helps me explore and see the greater picture in life when things get overwhelming. I would highly recommend her to any of my friends and relatives. Her compassion and knowledge in her field enables her to help me express my concerns without the intimidation of judgement. She is #1 to me.
About Bonnie Matyas, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1558438184
Education & Certifications
- Columbus State University Columbus Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonnie Matyas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bonnie Matyas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnie Matyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Bonnie Matyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Matyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Matyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Matyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.