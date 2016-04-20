See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Bonnie Martinson, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Bonnie Martinson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bonnie Martinson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Bonnie Martinson works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Bonnie Martinson?

Apr 20, 2016
I have been a patience of Bonnies for several years. Some of my office visits have been when I was ill and Bonnie diagnosed my condition correctly on every occasion. I feel very comfortable with her and can discuss my health with her. She is very friendly and professional. I will continue to use her as my Doctor.
Don Moore in Houston, TX — Apr 20, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Bonnie Martinson, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Bonnie Martinson, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bonnie Martinson to family and friends

Bonnie Martinson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bonnie Martinson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bonnie Martinson, FNP.

About Bonnie Martinson, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1194141697
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Bonnie Martinson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Martinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bonnie Martinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Bonnie Martinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bonnie Martinson works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Bonnie Martinson’s profile.

Bonnie Martinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Martinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Martinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Martinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.