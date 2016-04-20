Bonnie Martinson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Martinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonnie Martinson, FNP
Overview
Bonnie Martinson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Bonnie Martinson works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patience of Bonnies for several years. Some of my office visits have been when I was ill and Bonnie diagnosed my condition correctly on every occasion. I feel very comfortable with her and can discuss my health with her. She is very friendly and professional. I will continue to use her as my Doctor.
About Bonnie Martinson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1194141697
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonnie Martinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bonnie Martinson works at
