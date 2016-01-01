See All Nurse Midwives in Gig Harbor, WA
Bonnie Martin, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Bonnie Martin, CNM

Midwifery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bonnie Martin, CNM is a Midwife in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Bonnie Martin works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Midwives
Compare with other nearby providers
Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM
Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM
4 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 853-8050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometriosis
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Gestational Diabetes
Endometriosis
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Water Birth Delivery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Bonnie Martin?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Bonnie Martin, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Bonnie Martin, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bonnie Martin to family and friends

Bonnie Martin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bonnie Martin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bonnie Martin, CNM.

About Bonnie Martin, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780602425
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bonnie Martin, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bonnie Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Bonnie Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bonnie Martin works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Bonnie Martin’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Bonnie Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Bonnie Martin, CNM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.