Dr. Bonnie Lucks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Lucks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Lucks works at
Locations
Applied DBT Clinicians2878 Camino del Rio S Ste 315, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 500-4658
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has made such a wonderful impact on my life and I can't imagine how horrible my life would have continued to be without her help. Listen to what she says because she knows what she's talking about.
About Dr. Bonnie Lucks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609910876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucks works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.