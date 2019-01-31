See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tacoma, WA
Bonnie Hill, CNM

Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bonnie Hill, CNM is a Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Bonnie Hill works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cryoablation
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excision of Skin Lesion
Cryoablation
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 31, 2019
Bonnie is very professional, caring and kind. I’ve been seeing her for a few years now and I like her more each time.
Carol Foreman in WA — Jan 31, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Bonnie Hill, CNM
About Bonnie Hill, CNM

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376552844
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bonnie Hill, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bonnie Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Bonnie Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bonnie Hill works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Bonnie Hill’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Bonnie Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Hill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

