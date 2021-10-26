Dr. Bonnie Farr, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Farr, PSY.D
Dr. Bonnie Farr, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Farr works at
Locations
Palms medical park3002 SE 1st Ave Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 209-8649
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farr has demonstrated excellent listening skills, patience, intuition, and knowledge of various conditions and treatments. I have been extremely happy with the care she is providing to my parent, and I am grateful for the way she welcomes family members to sessions when appropriate and requested by my parent.
About Dr. Bonnie Farr, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
Dr. Farr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.