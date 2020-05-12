See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Bonnie Fanelli, OD

Optometry
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Bonnie Fanelli, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Fanelli works at Port City Medical Associates in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care Providers of Wilmington
    1612 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 769-2740
  2. 2
    Seashore Eye Associates Od Pllc
    1616 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 769-2740
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Bonnie Fanelli, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962445395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fanelli works at Port City Medical Associates in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fanelli’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.