Dr. Fanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnie Fanelli, OD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Fanelli, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Fanelli works at
Locations
-
1
Care Providers of Wilmington1612 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 769-2740
-
2
Seashore Eye Associates Od Pllc1616 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 769-2740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanelli?
Dr. Farnelli is very sweet. She takes her time and explains things so you will understand, and is very thorough with follow up and treatment plans if she feels there is a problem. Very friendly environment.
About Dr. Bonnie Fanelli, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962445395
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanelli works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.