Dr. Bonnie Atkinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Atkinson, PHD is a Psychologist in Florence, AL.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Locations
Bonnie L. Atkinson LLC444 N Cedar St, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-6139
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bonnie Atkinson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1609908433
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.