Bonita Jenzen, APRN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bonita Jenzen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Bonita Jenzen works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    About Bonita Jenzen, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598156481
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

