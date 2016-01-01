Bonita Jenzen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonita Jenzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonita Jenzen, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bonita Jenzen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND.
Bonita Jenzen works at
Locations
-
1
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bonita Jenzen?
About Bonita Jenzen, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1598156481
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonita Jenzen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bonita Jenzen using Healthline FindCare.
Bonita Jenzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bonita Jenzen works at
Bonita Jenzen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bonita Jenzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonita Jenzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonita Jenzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.