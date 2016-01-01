See All Nurse Practitioners in Ogema, MN
Bonita Conner, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Bonita Conner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ogema, MN. 

Bonita Conner works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Ogema, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph's Health
    40520 Co Highway 34 White Earth Ctr, Ogema, MN 56569 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

About Bonita Conner, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497791115
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Bonita Conner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonita Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bonita Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bonita Conner works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Ogema, MN. View the full address on Bonita Conner’s profile.

Bonita Conner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bonita Conner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonita Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonita Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

