Dr. Bobby Yip, OD
Dr. Bobby Yip, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Of Optometry.
Visionworks741 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 737-8686
- 2 3151 N Alafaya Trl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 737-8686
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
I was worried about a problem with my eye and assumed it was pink eye. After having another office in the Town Center not firing me in for an emergency, I reached out to Dr Yip’s Office. They fit me in within the hour and the Dr took time to not only diagnose my issue but also thoroughly explain it and provide so many great pieces of advice regarding my eye care. One day later with the correct medication, I feel great! This is an exemplary office and Doctor providing personalized service.
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- Fdr Va Med Ctr
- Nova Southeastern University Of Optometry
- Florida Atlantic University
Dr. Yip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yip accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yip speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
