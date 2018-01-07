Overview

Dr. Bobby Yip, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Of Optometry.



Dr. Yip works at EYE ASSOCIATES OF MID FLORIDA, P.A. in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.