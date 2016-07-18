Dr. Bobby Lein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Lein, OD
Dr. Bobby Lein, OD is an Optometrist in Winchester, VA.
Costco Hearing Aid #239251 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (540) 722-2277
- 2 136 Linden Dr Ste 104, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-4512
- 3 316 CANYON RD, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (540) 722-2277
Winchester Optical1845 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-4512
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Because I'm legally blind in my left eye, I require excellent customer service until I'm 100% satisfied. Dr. Lien has welcomed me back on repeat visits to tweak until it's perfect. He EPITOMIZES the definition of what service is all about. He's knowledgeable of the products he recommends and where to buy them (COSTCO) and explains their strengths over alternative optical products from other opticians. I trust and recommend him to all of my clients and friends!
About Dr. Bobby Lein, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Lein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lein.
