Bobbie Nnodim is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Bobbie Nnodim works at University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 570-4815
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Bobbie Nnodim

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649821166
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bobbie Nnodim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bobbie Nnodim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bobbie Nnodim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bobbie Nnodim works at University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Bobbie Nnodim’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Bobbie Nnodim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bobbie Nnodim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bobbie Nnodim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bobbie Nnodim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

