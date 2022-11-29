Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bobbie Ferrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
Overview
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland202 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 261-9064Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience and amazing, friendly staff
About Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1184961419
Frequently Asked Questions
Bobbie Ferrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bobbie Ferrell using Healthline FindCare.
Bobbie Ferrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Bobbie Ferrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bobbie Ferrell.
