Dr. Meek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bob Meek, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bob Meek, PHD is a Counselor in Columbus, MS.
Dr. Meek works at
Locations
Wells Counseling Associates Inc200 6th St N Ste 401, Columbus, MS 39701 Directions (662) 329-1444
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service for years, we recommend to everyone!
About Dr. Bob Meek, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1821142902
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.