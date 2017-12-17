Bob McQueen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bob McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bob McQueen, LMHC
Overview
Bob McQueen, LMHC is a Counselor in Fleming Island, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4711 US Highway 17 Ste C4, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 651-3237
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bob McQueen?
Bob has been my counselor off and on for 10+ years. From time to time I have had a variety of life issues that I have needed a professional to talk with. I have always been able to get an appointment within a reasonable time. Bob is easy to talk too and his knowledge, faith and encouragement have kept me on track during some difficult times. I am thankful.
About Bob McQueen, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174671861
Frequently Asked Questions
Bob McQueen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bob McQueen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bob McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Bob McQueen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bob McQueen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bob McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bob McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.