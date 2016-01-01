Dr. Bob Gant, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Gant, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bob Gant, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Locations
Institute for Clinical Neurosciences, PLLC255 Canyon Blvd Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 720-6092Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Downtown Denver1644 Market St # 200, Denver, CO 80202 Directions (303) 720-6092
Intl. Neuropsy Consultants P.A.12800 Preston Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 789-9600
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- KU Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Gant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gant accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gant speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.