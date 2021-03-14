See All Family Doctors in Bartlesville, OK
Blythe Zielenski, PA

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Blythe Zielenski, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. 

Blythe Zielenski works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3400 E Frank Phillips Blvd Ste 702, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 333-7172
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 14, 2021
    Blythe came highly recommended to me by two work colleagues, and over the years she has been my Primary Care Provider, I have never felt I have had a PCP more involved in my healthcare. She is extremely professional, as well as thorough. She researched anything that I had questions concerning and made informed decisions based on her follow through research. She managed my situation with my other care providers. If you have a chance to become her patient, do not miss the opportunity to get one of the best PAs available!
    Dean Jones — Mar 14, 2021
    About Blythe Zielenski, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124094859
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blythe Zielenski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Blythe Zielenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Blythe Zielenski works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK. View the full address on Blythe Zielenski’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Blythe Zielenski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blythe Zielenski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blythe Zielenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blythe Zielenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

