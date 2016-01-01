Blanche Ebert, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blanche Ebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Blanche Ebert, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Blanche Ebert, APRN is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Blanche Ebert works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Blanche Ebert?
About Blanche Ebert, APRN
- Nephrology
- English
- Female
- 1821026410
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Blanche Ebert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Blanche Ebert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Blanche Ebert using Healthline FindCare.
Blanche Ebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Blanche Ebert works at
Blanche Ebert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Blanche Ebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blanche Ebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blanche Ebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.