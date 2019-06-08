See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Blanche Brais, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Blanche Brais, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Blanche Brais works at Novant Health Salem Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Salem Family Medicine
    105 Vest Mill Cir, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7342
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Alma Penn — Jun 08, 2019
    About Blanche Brais, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1922086909
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blanche Brais, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blanche Brais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Blanche Brais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Blanche Brais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Blanche Brais works at Novant Health Salem Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Blanche Brais’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Blanche Brais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blanche Brais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blanche Brais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blanche Brais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

