Blanca Tenhet, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Blanca Tenhet, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Sunset9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 534-5464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life!!!!!! Plain and simple. Has been my cardiologist for 6 years
About Blanca Tenhet, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Blanca Tenhet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Blanca Tenhet accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Blanca Tenhet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Blanca Tenhet speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Blanca Tenhet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blanca Tenhet.
