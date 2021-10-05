See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Blanca Tenhet, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Blanca Tenhet, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Blanca Tenhet, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Blanca Tenhet works at Health Care Partners Cardiology - Sunset in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 534-5464
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Blanca Tenhet?

    Oct 05, 2021
    Saved my life!!!!!! Plain and simple. Has been my cardiologist for 6 years
    Donald P Sherrod — Oct 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Blanca Tenhet, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Blanca Tenhet, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Blanca Tenhet to family and friends

    Blanca Tenhet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Blanca Tenhet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Blanca Tenhet, PA-C.

    About Blanca Tenhet, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992979751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blanca Tenhet, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blanca Tenhet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Blanca Tenhet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Blanca Tenhet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Blanca Tenhet works at Health Care Partners Cardiology - Sunset in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Blanca Tenhet’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Blanca Tenhet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blanca Tenhet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blanca Tenhet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blanca Tenhet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Blanca Tenhet, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.