Blake Williamson, LMHC

Psychotherapy
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Blake Williamson, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Pensacola, FL. 

Blake Williamson works at Grow Therapy in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    7200 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Blake Williamson
    1990 Main St Ste 700, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 390-6409
  3. 3
    3530 1st Ave N Ste 113, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 641-4408

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anger Management Worksheet Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Psychological Issues Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Mindfulness Meditation Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Blake Williamson, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093032641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St John's Mercy Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blake Williamson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blake Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Blake Williamson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Blake Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Blake Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blake Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blake Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blake Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.