Dr. Blake Tishman, DC
Overview
Dr. Blake Tishman, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Springs, FL.
Locations
- 1 6269 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 510-2225
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Tishman for over a year now. He is absolutely phenomenal with patients! I'm super selective having a medical and scientific background. Dr. Tishman is: Informative Caring Takes his time explaining things to me Wait time is specific to the day/time of appointment or if you are a walk-in. Thumbs up!
About Dr. Blake Tishman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1447550082
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tishman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
