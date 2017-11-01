See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Blake Massey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Blake Massey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Blake Massey works at Raechel Callejo, MA in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raechel Callejo, MA
    3330 Churn Creek Rd Ste D4, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 222-3287
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Blake Massey, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720134810
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California At Chico
Undergraduate School

