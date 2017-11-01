Blake Massey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blake Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Blake Massey, PA-C
Overview
Blake Massey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Locations
Raechel Callejo, MA3330 Churn Creek Rd Ste D4, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 222-3287Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Blake Massey really takes the time to review your health status and is very thorough. She gives a very comprehensive and individualized plan around what works best for you personally. She is out of the box in what has previously been taught as woman, hormones and Thyroid disorders. She has sound scientific evidence to back up her practice. She is passionate about helping woman achieve ultimate wellness.
About Blake Massey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University Of California At Chico
