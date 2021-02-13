See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Family Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Blair Troutman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Blair Troutman works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale
    14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2823
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2021
    I have seen Blair on 2 occasions so far, and I’ll go on record saying that I’ll be his patient forever! He’s wonderful...friendly, smart, caring and he’s a terrific, attentive listener. Both times I’ve seen him he has made me feel comfortable discussing the reason for my visit and has always offered good suggestions to try to help alleviate whatever type of medical issue I’m dealing with. He never has rushed me through my visit and I trust him fully that he knows what he’s doing and is giving me the best appropriate care that I need. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
    Candy — Feb 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Blair Troutman, PA-C
    About Blair Troutman, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124416110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blair Troutman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blair Troutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Blair Troutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Blair Troutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Blair Troutman works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Blair Troutman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Blair Troutman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blair Troutman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blair Troutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blair Troutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

