Blair Troutman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Blair Troutman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Blair Troutman works at
Locations
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2823
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Blair on 2 occasions so far, and I’ll go on record saying that I’ll be his patient forever! He’s wonderful...friendly, smart, caring and he’s a terrific, attentive listener. Both times I’ve seen him he has made me feel comfortable discussing the reason for my visit and has always offered good suggestions to try to help alleviate whatever type of medical issue I’m dealing with. He never has rushed me through my visit and I trust him fully that he knows what he’s doing and is giving me the best appropriate care that I need. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Blair Troutman, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1124416110
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Blair Troutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Blair Troutman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
