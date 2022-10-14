Dr. Blair Mor, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Mor, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blair Mor, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from 2009.
Dr. Mor works at
Locations
-
1
MorMindful Therapy & Psychiatry1 W Camino Real Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 460-1885
-
2
Boynton Beach Office1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 460-1885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mor?
The office staff is wonderful. Very helpful and understanding. Dr Homer was amazing with my daughter . I would recommend this practice. These are stressful time for us. It is so nice to go to an office that knows what is needed and is very accommodating to meet those needs.
About Dr. Blair Mor, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154584050
Education & Certifications
- Dug Abuse Comprehensive Coordinating Office (Dacco)
- New Jersey Veterans Affairs
- 2009
- 1999
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mor works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.