Birgitta Bella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Birgitta Bella, PA
Overview
Birgitta Bella, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR.
Birgitta Bella works at
Locations
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
Old Mill District Clinic815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-4900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I chatted briefly with Birgitta on Zoomcare Chat, available in Oregon. It is a great way to get medication you need quickly and affordably. I hope they never raise the price, as this is great for someone with little income at the moment. It was my first chat and I was a little bit nervous as to whether or not she would be perceptive in my concerns. She was a great listener and had asked good questions pertaining to my asthmatic conditions. All I needed was an inhaler, and I was provided a scrip for one very quickly and easily. Also, I love her name! Cute! YOU GO Birgitta!
About Birgitta Bella, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639368210
Frequently Asked Questions
Birgitta Bella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Birgitta Bella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Birgitta Bella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Birgitta Bella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Birgitta Bella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Birgitta Bella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.