Birgitta Bella, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (8)
Overview

Birgitta Bella, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR. 

Birgitta Bella works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BMC - Summit Medical Group
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811
  2. 2
    Redmond Clinic
    865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811
  3. 3
    Old Mill District Clinic
    815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-4900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Birgitta Bella, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639368210
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Birgitta Bella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Birgitta Bella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Birgitta Bella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Birgitta Bella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Birgitta Bella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Birgitta Bella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

