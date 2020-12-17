See All Family Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Overview

Bindhu Nair, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. 

Bindhu Nair works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camarillo
    5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 17, 2020
Bindhu has been my primary provider for a few years now. She is so far the best I have come across when it comes to service and responsiveness. She is always accessible and ready to help immediately when you have a need. I recommend her highly if you are looking for a primary care. Thanks Bindhu for all your help!!
Praveen Syamala — Dec 17, 2020
About Bindhu Nair, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1154744928
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Bindhu Nair, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bindhu Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bindhu Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Bindhu Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bindhu Nair works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Bindhu Nair’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Bindhu Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bindhu Nair.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bindhu Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bindhu Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

