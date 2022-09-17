Billy Singh, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Billy Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Billy Singh, LAC
Overview
Billy Singh, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Health Professions|New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Billy Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Zen-Ohs Acupuncture414 Jericho Tpke Ste 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 557-6112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Providence Health Plans
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Billy Singh?
My first visit. He made me feel very relaxed as I was nervous. Would recommend him .
About Billy Singh, LAC
- Acupuncture
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467662916
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Health Professions|New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Billy Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Billy Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Billy Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Billy Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Billy Singh works at
10 patients have reviewed Billy Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billy Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billy Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.