Billy Singh, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Health Professions|New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine.



Billy Singh works at Zen-Ohs Acupuncture in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.