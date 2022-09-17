See All Acupuncturists in New Hyde Park, NY
Billy Singh, LAC

Acupuncture
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Billy Singh, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Health Professions|New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Billy Singh works at Zen-Ohs Acupuncture in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Zen-Ohs Acupuncture
    414 Jericho Tpke Ste 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 557-6112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Ankle
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Ankle

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Chinese Herbology Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dynamic Interpersonal Therapy (DIT) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Integrative Cancer Care Chevron Icon
Kinesio Taping Method Chevron Icon
Kinesio® Taping Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Tui Na Massage Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2022
    My first visit. He made me feel very relaxed as I was nervous. Would recommend him .
    Kathleen Weinschreider — Sep 17, 2022
    About Billy Singh, LAC

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467662916
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Health Professions|New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Billy Singh, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Billy Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Billy Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Billy Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Billy Singh works at Zen-Ohs Acupuncture in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Billy Singh’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Billy Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billy Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billy Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

