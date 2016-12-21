Billy Liu, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Billy Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Billy Liu, PA
Billy Liu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Sumner Place Pt. PC16 Sumner PL, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 336-9500Monday8:00am - 11:00pmTuesday8:00am - 11:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00pmSunday8:00am - 11:00pm
Awesome. I hate going to the doctors but with him its an easy experience. My son with autism also goes to him and he loves him.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Billy Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Billy Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Billy Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billy Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billy Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.