See All Physicians Assistants in Brandon, FL
Billy Knowles, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Billy Knowles, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Billy Knowles, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brandon, FL. 

Billy Knowles works at Brandon Area Primary Care in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Omar Daabies, PA-C
Omar Daabies, PA-C
10 (18)
View Profile
Alex Rodriguez, PA-C
Alex Rodriguez, PA-C
10 (44)
View Profile
Daysi Abreu, PA-C
Daysi Abreu, PA-C
10 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Apollo Beach Family Practice, Inc.
    500 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 654-2445
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Billy Knowles?

    Jan 06, 2020
    Started seeing Mac after I retired from the military in 2008. Moved to Fort Myers in 2019 but will continue to drive 2 hours to see him as he is a trusted agent and has always provided first rate medical care. He's knowledgeable, personable and straight forward.
    — Jan 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Billy Knowles, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Billy Knowles, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Billy Knowles to family and friends

    Billy Knowles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Billy Knowles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Billy Knowles, PA.

    About Billy Knowles, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649208596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Billy Knowles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Billy Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Billy Knowles works at Brandon Area Primary Care in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Billy Knowles’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Billy Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Knowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billy Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billy Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Billy Knowles, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.